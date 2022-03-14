Albuquerque police responding to reports of ‘possible active shooter’

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said they are responding to reports of a “possible active shooter.”

They said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

