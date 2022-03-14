Advertise
Beth Mullins resigns as Troy softball coach

Troy University head softball coach Beth Mullins
Troy University head softball coach Beth Mullins
By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy softball team is in search of new head coach. Beth Mullins, who has served as head coach since 2015, announced her resignation from the position effective immediately on Monday.

Mullins was in her eighth season with the Trojans but took a medical leave of absence before the start of the 2022 season.

The Trojans returned to national prominence under Mullins who led the team back to an NCAA regional in 2021. That marked the first trip to the NCAA tournament in 25 years. Troy also won 30 or more games over the last three seasons (not including the COVID shortened year in 2020).

Mullins is second in Troy history with 208 career victories.

Taylor Smartt and Holly Ward will continue to serve as interim co-head coaches for the remainder of the season. Troy is 15-6 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

