Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference...
President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities' Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Source: POOL, CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

LIVE: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference