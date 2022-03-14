Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a Friday night Prattville shooting has died, prompting law enforcement to upgrade the suspect’s charge to murder on Monday.

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, was initially charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the 100 block of Jones Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries on Sunday.

Police recovered the gun believed to have been used and say the motive appears to be narcotics-related.

Willis was initially being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $250,000 bail for the attempted murder charge. The bail is now increased to $500,000 cash only for the murder charge.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Monday that a forensic backlog caused a delay in the autopsy, which is why the charge had not been immediately upgraded.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.