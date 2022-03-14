Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

CNN, POOL, UNKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, FROM TELEGRAM, ZELESNKY OFFICIAL TELEGRAM, Twitter/@Moon_Intel, Instagram/@zelensky_official, Twitter/Ann Marie Lipinski

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.