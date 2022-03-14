Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing some of what happened during a fatal Montgomery shooting Saturday.

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones, also of Montgomery.

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones, of Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. At the scene, police said they found Jones with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court records, Barrera is accused of shooting Jones while he was walking to his car. It also indicates Barrera may have had an accomplice.

Additional details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Barrera remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
I-65 NB in Lowndes County reopens following crash
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
1 killed in Bay Minette plane crash
Victim in plane accident at Bay Minette Airport identified
Law enforcement prepares for roadway dangers on spring break
Law enforcement prepare for roadway dangers on spring break
Happy National Pi Day!
Happy National Pi Day!