Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing some of what happened during a fatal Montgomery shooting Saturday.

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones, also of Montgomery.

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones, of Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. At the scene, police said they found Jones with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court records, Barrera is accused of shooting Jones while he was walking to his car. It also indicates Barrera may have had an accomplice.

Additional details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Barrera remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

