Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery grants to rural hospitals

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to rural hospitals in Alabama on Monday.

The grants total $30 million and this program is an initiative to provide support to rural hospitals in the state impacted by the pandemic. The application for the Rural Hospitals COVID Recovery Grant program will be open March 14-April 1.

“Being someone who calls the Black Belt home, it is important for me to ensure the folks in our state’s rural areas have the resources they need. Rural hospitals are the primary health care for so many of our citizens, and I know this funding will go a long way,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

The grants will be offered in an amount based on bed count for providers that meet eligibility requirements. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
I-65 NB in Lowndes County reopens following crash
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting

Latest News

Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Police searching for 2 more people in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Vickie White has earned the Class Act award again, almost 10 years later.
10 years later, MacMillan Academy teacher nominated again for Class Act
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend drive-by shooting that...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle