Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

National Pi Day celebrates math and science

Pi Day
Pi Day
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March 14th is National Pi Day! Pi is a constant value used in math that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14.

March 14th has become a day to emphasize math and science in some fun ways.

Pi is at least one of the things that link math back to real-world uses. Because pi is linked to circles it is also linked to cycles, things like calculating waves, ebb and flow, the oceans tides, electromagnetic waves and much more. In addition, many natural world phenomena can also be calculated with pi, like the shape of rivers, the disc of the sun, the spiral of DNA and even the pupil of an eye.

Pi Day gives math enthusiasts the opportunity to celebrate their love for numbers. It also gives those who love science and technology a chance to share all the ways we use those skills in our day-to-day lives.

The fourteenth of March also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
I-65 NB in Lowndes County reopens following crash
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting

Latest News

Rain is likely for most of the day Tuesday.
Two rounds of widespread rain this week
Masks and facial coverings are no longer required to be worn on school buses in the Auburn City...
Masks no longer required on buses in Auburn City Schools
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 2-year-old, man killed in double shooting in Tuscaloosa
First Alert 12
Tracking another cold night, then a warming trend during the week ahead