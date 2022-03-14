Opelika police seeking trio suspected in theft investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects in a theft investigation.

Police began this third-degree theft investigation on February 25 at Angel’s Antiques & Flea Mall on Columbus Parkway. Security camera video shows three suspects taking a golden Indian ring, according to officials.

The first suspect is described as having dark hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a white button-down shirt, light blue pants, blue stripe tie, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as having dark hair and appears to be wearing a white button-down shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as having dark hair and a beard. He is wearing a white polo-style shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Opelika police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. Any information given can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.