Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Person of interest in custody in case of store clerk killed in Talladega Co.

27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Chatman and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA Co. Ala. (WBRC) - A person of interest in the case of a deadly store clerk shooting has been arrested on unrelated felony charges and is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail while the investigation continues, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.

Investigators said Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27, was gunned down during a robbery at Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway in Sylacauga on February 10.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are offering thousands of dollars in rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in...
25 non-profits share $317K in grants raised from Alabama National Fair
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man, juvenile charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Some students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County