Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery

Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Ray Vaughn Thomas Jr., 36, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. on March 5 in the 3800 block of South Court Street.

Court records say Thomas threatened the victim while holding a gun. He allegedly took about $10 from the victim and left the area.

A U. S. Marshals Service fugitive task force took Thomas into custody Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

