Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Ray Vaughn Thomas Jr., 36, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Coleman said the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. on March 5 in the 3800 block of South Court Street.
Court records say Thomas threatened the victim while holding a gun. He allegedly took about $10 from the victim and left the area.
A U. S. Marshals Service fugitive task force took Thomas into custody Friday.
