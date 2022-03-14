Two rounds of widespread rain this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very cold mid-March weekend will give way to a warmer week with two systems eyeing Alabama. Both will bring rain to the entire area.

Plenty of sun today with highs in the middle and upper 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

Before the first of the two systems arrives we get to enjoy a mostly sunny and warmer day today in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase tonight, but we stay dry in the upper 40s.

Rain coverage ramps up through the morning tomorrow from west to east as an area of low pressure pushes through. Rain will be widespread from late in the morning through the evening. Some thunder and heavy rainfall will be possible.

Rain is likely Tuesday-Wednesday and again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will break apart tomorrow night, but some showers are still expected. Scattered rain showers will continue into Wednesday as an upper-level low sits over the region. Wednesday’s rain coverage will be much lower than Tuesday’s around 40%. Temperatures both days should reach the mid-60s even with the rain and cloudiness.

A brief lull in rain arrives Thursday. Sun and clouds will boost temperatures into the 70s. Then comes our second system of the week for Friday...

Rain is likely again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

That one will bring a good coverage of rain and some thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Friday evening. Things will dry out for the weekend with high pressure returning to the Deep South.

Not only will we be dry, but there will be a good deal of sunshine this weekend with temperatures on either side of 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be mainly just below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

A bit of good news regarding both of our rainmakers this week -- neither will bring a severe weather threat. Some thunder and lightning, yes, but nothing severe.

