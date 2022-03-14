Advertise
Upgraded charges delayed after Prattville shooting victim dies

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, was initially charged with attempted murder for a...
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, was initially charged with attempted murder for a March 11, 2022 shooting. That charge is expected to be upgraded upon completion of the victim's autopsy.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a Friday night Prattville shooting has died, but the suspect’s charges have not yet been upgraded.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Monday that a forensic backlog is causing a delay in the autopsy and that charges will not be updated until after the autopsy is completed. It’s unclear when that will happen.

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the 100 block of Jones Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds but ultimately died of his injuries.

Police have since recovered the gun believed to have been used and say the motive appears to be narcotics-related.

Willis was initially being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $250,000 bail for the attempted murder charge.

