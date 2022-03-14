Victim in plane accident at Bay Minette Airport identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim in a fatal airplane accident at Bay Minette Airport on Friday has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Robert Doyle Hickman of Mobile, according to Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

Hickman died as the result of his small single-engine plane taxiing off the end of the airport tarmac early Friday morning. After the airplane taxied off the tarmac onto rough terrain the airplane overturned, Tolbert said in an email to media Monday morning.

The victim’s dog was also on-board but was not injured in the accident, Tolbert said.

The police chief said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.