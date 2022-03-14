Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - An employee at an Iowa assisted living facility has been charged in the death of a 77-year-old woman who was found outside the facility in subzero temperatures.

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.

Stewart, who was staying at the facility, was found outside in subzero temperatures Jan. 21 and later died at the hospital. The low temperature that morning was minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Stewart died of hypothermia.

Authorities considered Stewart’s death “suspicious” in January, as first reported by KCCI.

According to reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Courtyard Estates was fined $1,500 in summer 2020 for not having a policy or procedure for their alarm system. Assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The facility was later found to be compliant in a 2021 report.

Iowa DIA conducted an investigation shortly after Stewart’s death, the results of which have not been released.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
I-65 NB in Lowndes County reopens following crash
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting

Latest News

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun
Rain is likely for most of the day Tuesday.
Two rounds of widespread rain this week
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Mom killed after accidental shooting by toddler
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers
Masks and facial coverings are no longer required to be worn on school buses in the Auburn City...
Masks no longer required on buses in Auburn City Schools