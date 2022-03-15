1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died following a four-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Danielle C. Fitzgerald, 26, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz she was driving crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said. A 2013 Nissan Maxima was traveling ahead of the Dodge and swerved to avoid Fitzgerald but, as a result, struck a guardrail.

After Fitzgerald’s vehicle and the Dodge collided, they then struck the nearby guardrail and caught on fire, Burkett added. A 2018 Ford Edge then struck the Dodge and also caught fire. Fitzgerald was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Burkett said two people in the Dodge were transported to Baptist Medical Center South for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 126 near the 5-mile marker, approximately two miles east of Montgomery. No additional details related to the crash have been released.

