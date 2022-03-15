Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Crash closes U.S. 82 near Autauga County Road 37

Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Trooper
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 82 near Autauga County Road 37 is blocked after a crash between commercial vehicles.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two commercial vehicles are involved. The vehicles struck a bridge and have completely blocked the roadway.

Google maps show this crash is located near the Dollar General and Country Mart convenience store on Bear Drive.

Location of Crash

Several agencies are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The "Women in Blue" campaign promotes Colon Cancer awareness.
‘Women in Blue’ campaign focuses on colon cancer awareness month
Rain will be widespread today.
Soaker today, scattered activity tomorrow
Kusznir is constantly checking in on her family via phone call and through Facebook Messenger....
Montgomery woman fears for lives of Ukrainian family members
Big economic news for Macon County with the announcement of the Regional East Alabama Logistics...
638-acre industrial park to be built in Macon County