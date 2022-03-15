Crash closes U.S. 82 near Autauga County Road 37

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 82 near Autauga County Road 37 is blocked after a crash between commercial vehicles.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two commercial vehicles are involved. The vehicles struck a bridge and have completely blocked the roadway.

Google maps show this crash is located near the Dollar General and Country Mart convenience store on Bear Drive.

Several agencies are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

