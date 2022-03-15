Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

25 non-profits share $317K in grants raised from Alabama National Fair

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in...
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in $317,000 worth of grants generated by the most recent Alabama National Fair event.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in $317,000 worth of grants generated by the most recent Alabama National Fair event.

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is the third largest Kiwanis Club in the world, and the Alabama National Fair is its annual fundraiser. The money generated from more than 100,000 fairgoers is used to support multiple children’s charities in the River Region, as well as a number of nonprofit agencies serving the needs of youth in the area.

The organizations include:

ORGANIZATIONGRANT
Adullam House$20,000
One Place Family Justice Center$11,000
LEAD Education Foundation$20,000
Embrace Alabama Kids$15,000
Guide Right Foundation of Montgomery$7,500
Montgomery Education Foundation$17,000
Women of Refined Gold$5,000
Camp WheezeAway$8,000
Valiant Cross Academy$21,000
Bridge Builders Alabama$10,000
EasterSeals Central Alabama$8,000
Liberty Learning Foundation$7,000
The Samaritan Counseling Center$21,121
Alabama Shakespeare Festival$5,000
Medical Advocacy Outreach$10,500
AGAPE of Central Alabama$25,000
New Beginnings Educational Center$10,000
Rebuilding Together$15,000
Service Dogs Alabama$18,000
The Child First Alliance of Alabama$7,500
That’s My Child$13,212
Clefworks$5,000
Montgomery S.T.E.P. Foundation$10,000
Montgomery Botanical Garden at Oak Park$15,000
Second Chance Foundation$8,000

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Pike Road School board officials have decided on the new school’s location for its high school...
Large housing development proposed in Pike Road area
Riverfront Greenway Trail Extension North: From Cypress Inlet to Shady Street Trailhead Park.
River-proximate park coming to North Montgomery
Riverfront Greenway Trail Extension North: From Cypress Inlet to Shady Street Trailhead Park.
River-proximate park coming to North Montgomery
The preacher and the officer cart a large snapping turtle away from the edge of Troy Highway...
Life in the fast lane: Turtle brings preacher, officer together on Alabama roadside