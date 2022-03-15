25 non-profits share $317K in grants raised from Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in $317,000 worth of grants generated by the most recent Alabama National Fair event.

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is the third largest Kiwanis Club in the world, and the Alabama National Fair is its annual fundraiser. The money generated from more than 100,000 fairgoers is used to support multiple children’s charities in the River Region, as well as a number of nonprofit agencies serving the needs of youth in the area.

The organizations include:

ORGANIZATION GRANT Adullam House $20,000 One Place Family Justice Center $11,000 LEAD Education Foundation $20,000 Embrace Alabama Kids $15,000 Guide Right Foundation of Montgomery $7,500 Montgomery Education Foundation $17,000 Women of Refined Gold $5,000 Camp WheezeAway $8,000 Valiant Cross Academy $21,000 Bridge Builders Alabama $10,000 EasterSeals Central Alabama $8,000 Liberty Learning Foundation $7,000 The Samaritan Counseling Center $21,121 Alabama Shakespeare Festival $5,000 Medical Advocacy Outreach $10,500 AGAPE of Central Alabama $25,000 New Beginnings Educational Center $10,000 Rebuilding Together $15,000 Service Dogs Alabama $18,000 The Child First Alliance of Alabama $7,500 That’s My Child $13,212 Clefworks $5,000 Montgomery S.T.E.P. Foundation $10,000 Montgomery Botanical Garden at Oak Park $15,000 Second Chance Foundation $8,000

