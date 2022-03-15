30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Coley McCraney’s attorneys have requested about 30 subpoenas as his murder trial on charges that he killed two Dothan teens nears.

Most of those subpoenas are for law enforcement officers, many retired, involved in the 20-year investigation that ultimately led to McCraney’s arrest in 2019.

Others ordered to testify include Hilton Beasley, the father of J.B. Beasley, one of the victims.

He testified during a pretrial hearing that he does not believe McCraney killed his daughter, telling a Dale County judge of his unsubstantiated and bizarre claims that she was killed by a mafia group with ties to then Panama military dictator Manual Noriega.

Dothan businesswoman Patti Rutland Simpson who befriended Ms. Beasley, her dance student, is also subpoenaed, according to court documents obtained by News 4.

This bizarre case received national attention and was featured on several cold case television programs.

In July 1999, Ms. Beasley and best friend Tracie Hawlett headed to a field party about 10 miles from Dothan, where they would celebrate Ms. Beasley’s 17th birthday.

Several hours later Ms. Hawlett, also 17, called her mother to tell her they became lost, never attended the party, and would be home shortly.

The following morning, police discovered their bodies in the trunk of Ms. Beasley’s car, parked a few blocks from the pay phone where Ms. Hawlett made the call.

Besides capital murder charges McCraney, 25 when the shootings occurred, is accused of raping Ms. Beasley, though Ozark police initially said she had not been sexually assaulted.

His DNA was found on her clothing, investigators said when announcing his arrest.

McCraney’s trial is scheduled on May 2.

While subpoenaed, it is unlikely all those 30 witnesses will take the stand.

This story corrected to reflect Manuel Noriega is was a Panama dictator.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.