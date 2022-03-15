Alexander City superintendent to lead Pike Road Schools

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City Schools’ superintendent is leaving to take the helm at Pike Road Schools.

The Alexander City school system announced Keith Lankford’s resignation following his hire by the Pike Road Schools Board of Education.

Lankford has been with Alexander City Schools since January 2019. During his tenure, the school system credits him with renovating Jim Pearson Elementary School and securing funding for a new Benjamin Russell High School.

“My fellow board members and I sincerely thank Dr. Lankford for his service to the school system, families and community we serve. We will be forever grateful for the commitment he demonstrated during his tenure which included leading our school system through some of the most challenging times and circumstances ever experienced in public education,” said the Alexander City school board’s president, Kevin Speaks.

“I would like to thank the board, teachers and administrators of Alexander City Schools for their support, hard work and resilience” Lankford said. “We have maintained high levels of teaching and learning during some of the most difficult times in education.

Alexander City Schools will begin the search for a new superintendent.

