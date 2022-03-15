Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alexander City superintendent to lead Pike Road Schools

Keith Lankford will be the new superintendent for Pike Road Schools.
Keith Lankford will be the new superintendent for Pike Road Schools.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City Schools’ superintendent is leaving to take the helm at Pike Road Schools.

The Alexander City school system announced Keith Lankford’s resignation following his hire by the Pike Road Schools Board of Education.

Lankford has been with Alexander City Schools since January 2019. During his tenure, the school system credits him with renovating Jim Pearson Elementary School and securing funding for a new Benjamin Russell High School.

“My fellow board members and I sincerely thank Dr. Lankford for his service to the school system, families and community we serve. We will be forever grateful for the commitment he demonstrated during his tenure which included leading our school system through some of the most challenging times and circumstances ever experienced in public education,” said the Alexander City school board’s president, Kevin Speaks.

“I would like to thank the board, teachers and administrators of Alexander City Schools for their support, hard work and resilience” Lankford said. “We have maintained high levels of teaching and learning during some of the most difficult times in education.

Alexander City Schools will begin the search for a new superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

Alabama House passes general fund budget
Alabama House passes general fund budget
Students injured in school bus crash in Randolph Co.
13 students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County
A rally was held in the Statehouse Tuesday afternoon where advocates voiced their support for a...
Advocates rally against Alabama’s tax on groceries
Organizations to help Lowndes County residents with wastewater problems
Organizations to help Lowndes County residents with wastewater problems