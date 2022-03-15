Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of missing pregnant woman and 2-year-old boy

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Baton Rouge police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was reported missing along with her young son earlier this month.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy in connection to the deaths of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2-year-old son, Kaden Johnson.

A preliminary autopsy report released by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office on March 15 ruled Kaylen and Kaden Johnson’s deaths as homicides.

According to the report, Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pregnant at the time of her death. Kaden’s cause of death is still being studied, but authorities believe he died from hypothermia. No sign of trauma was reported in Kaden’s death.

Murphy was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two charges of first-degree murder. He is being held with no bond.

Kaylen Johnson, 24, and Kayden Johnson, 2, were found dead.
Kaylen Johnson, 24, and Kayden Johnson, 2, were found dead.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Family members say Murphy is the father of the woman’s unborn child. Police said Murphy is not the father of the deceased 2-year-old.

The bodies believed to be that of Johnson and Kayden were found March 14.

Police said Murphy turned himself in Monday and led the detectives to the location of both the bodies in a wooded area.

“Throughout the interview process, he gave us the information as to both being deceased, and the locations as to where they were,” said Sgt. Ljean McKneely, a spokesperson with Baton Rouge police.

The family of Johnson asked for police to do a wellness check on March 11 since she had not been heard from since March 5. When officers made it inside the apartment, according to the arrest warrant, they found no signs of foul play.

Brynnen Murphy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Brynnen Murphy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(WAFB)

The family still tried reaching Johnson, but her cell phone was disconnected and the call could not be made.

The report goes on to say that officers learned Johnson was in a relationship with Murphy, and when questioned, he denied knowing the whereabouts of Johnson and her son.

According to police, there were many things that led them to believe foul play was involved.

“It was suspicious in nature. We found her car without the license plate on it. And from there, it raised an eyebrow. One of the guys made contact with [Murphy], he refused to give information, and from there, he disappeared,” McKneely said.

Ultimately, Murphy turned himself in and led police to the bodies, officials said.

After examining the bodies, police believe the victims could have been dead for at least a week.

Additional charges could be pending for Murphy as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
60+ years later: ‘Little Miss Nobody’ murder victim has a name
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket
5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced