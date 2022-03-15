Candace Owens to headline 2022 Faulkner Benefit Dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University has announced conservative political commentator Candace Owens as its keynote speaker for the university’s annual 2022 benefit dinner in October.

“With more than 250 media appearances over the last year alone, this year’s speaker has substantiated herself as a leader among the growing youth conservative movement,” the university said of Owens. “She is a mom, a wife, a businesswoman and a staunch supporter of protecting the values and freedoms of this great nation.”

Owens has spoken to students at more than 50 universities.

Owens joins a long list of former presidents, prime ministers, ambassadors, journalists and others to be invited to speak at Faulkner’s biggest annual fundraiser. Previous speakers include former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, former U.S. President George W. Bush, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

In addition to being Faulkner’s biggest fundraising event of the year, the university says it also gives them an opportunity “to reconnect and reintroduce its mission, vision and goals for the future.”

“This year we are especially excited to shine a spotlight on a group in our community whose heroism and acts of service are often times hidden in the shadows and they need our appreciation. This year we will be honoring our law enforcement community,” Faulkner University’s President-Elect Mitch Henry said.

“These are individuals who we are indebted to every single day, who put their lives on the line so that we might live in a safe community with our families and our neighbors. There are many wonderful people in law enforcement who live their lives sacrificially so that we might live in a better place,” Henry added.

In support of law enforcement officers, Faulkner University has launched a “Believe in Blue” initiative showing its commitment to the law enforcement community across the nation. It provides a tuition discount for law enforcement first responders, office staff, and retirees seeking on-line undergraduate criminal justice degrees and masters degrees in Faulkner’s top 10 ranked MJA program.

The dinner is set for Oct. 6 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center in downtown Montgomery. All proceeds go toward student scholarships. Tickets are on sale now by calling 334-386-7257 or by visiting https://www.faulkner.edu/owens.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.