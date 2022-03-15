Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Chilton County crops bouncing back from cold snap

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Farmers are now taking stock on their crops after battling all weekend against the frigid low temperatures. There are a lot of tired farmers in Chilton County. The cold weather just wouldn’t cease over the weekend and farmers had to find creative ways to keep their crops warm.

Every degree was crucial, because it could be the difference in making thousands of dollars. Farmers at Sugar Hill used frost blankets on their strawberries and wind turbines on their peach orchard, but even with careful monitoring, some crops fell victim to the icy temperatures.

“On the strawberries where he had enough frost blankets to double cover them I’d say we only had a 5 percent loss of blooms. Where the single covers were, maybe ten to fifteen percent so not too bad. I mean that’s a lot of strawberries but we’re still proud where we’re at. On the peaches we had some damage but since we haven’t pruned and we have so many blooms, we’re still at a full crop right now,” said Sugar Hill U-pick Farms Co-Owner Scott Penton.

Others I spoke with in the business say they won’t know how many crops they lost until later this week. However everyone stressed they hope that’s the last significant cold snap of the year, as it will only get harder to protect the blooms as they blossom further.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in...
25 non-profits share $317K in grants raised from Alabama National Fair
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man, juvenile charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Some students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County