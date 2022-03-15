Chilton County crops bouncing back from cold snap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Farmers are now taking stock on their crops after battling all weekend against the frigid low temperatures. There are a lot of tired farmers in Chilton County. The cold weather just wouldn’t cease over the weekend and farmers had to find creative ways to keep their crops warm.

Every degree was crucial, because it could be the difference in making thousands of dollars. Farmers at Sugar Hill used frost blankets on their strawberries and wind turbines on their peach orchard, but even with careful monitoring, some crops fell victim to the icy temperatures.

“On the strawberries where he had enough frost blankets to double cover them I’d say we only had a 5 percent loss of blooms. Where the single covers were, maybe ten to fifteen percent so not too bad. I mean that’s a lot of strawberries but we’re still proud where we’re at. On the peaches we had some damage but since we haven’t pruned and we have so many blooms, we’re still at a full crop right now,” said Sugar Hill U-pick Farms Co-Owner Scott Penton.

Others I spoke with in the business say they won’t know how many crops they lost until later this week. However everyone stressed they hope that’s the last significant cold snap of the year, as it will only get harder to protect the blooms as they blossom further.

