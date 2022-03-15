Advertise
Committee advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill without debate

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would ban “divisive concepts” in classroom lessons and state diversity training.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would ban “divisive concepts” in classroom lessons and state diversity training, including that white people should feel guilt over the actions of their ancestors.

The House State Government Committee advanced the bill with no discussion Tuesday.

African American members of the House State Government Committee objected to the quick voice vote.

The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

