Committee advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill without debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would ban “divisive concepts” in classroom lessons and state diversity training, including that white people should feel guilt over the actions of their ancestors.

The House State Government Committee advanced the bill with no discussion Tuesday.

African American members of the House State Government Committee objected to the quick voice vote.

The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.

