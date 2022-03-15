Advertise
Death investigation underway after man found pinned under vehicle in Auburn

Authorities say they believe his vehicle rolled back on the victim.
Authorities say they believe his vehicle rolled back on the victim.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway by Lee County authorities after a man was found pinned under a vehicle in Auburn.

According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Thach Avenue. Authorities say they believe the man’s vehicle rolled back on him.

The coroner’s office says additional information, including the victim’s identity, will be released after the victim’s family has been notified.

