5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced

By Jonathan Grass and Ashley Bowerman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to selecting its next superintendent. The names of the finalists are now known.

James Wright of the Alabama Association of School Boards made the announcement at a special called school board meeting Tuesday. The Alabama Association of School Boards is handling the search.

The finalists are Melvin Brown, Anthony Lewis, Marla Sheppard, Donald Warren and Avis Williams.

Williams is the only candidate from Alabama. She is currently the superintendent of Selma City Schools.

Brown is superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio. Lewis is superintendent of Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas. Sheppard is the deputy chief of academics for KIPP Public Schools in Texas. Warren is the deputy superintendent for Griffin-Spalding County Schools in Georgia.

The selected candidate will take over for Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring this summer.

A total of 73 people started the application process. Forty completed it. That number was narrowed down to these five by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

