Girl, 7, dies after fire sweeps through Waverly mobile home

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died after a mobile home caught fire in Waverly.
Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died after a mobile home caught fire in Waverly.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died after a mobile home caught fire in Waverly. Gene Manning, Lee County assistant coroner, says Victoria Frazier died Sunday morning.

Manning says investigators know there were a few space heaters in the home, but they aren’t sure what caused the blaze.

He said he believed that other family members in the home were able to escape through the windows. He said there was so much fire that they were unable to get back to the girl.

The fire consumed most of the double-wide mobile home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

