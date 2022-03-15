Large housing development proposed in Pike Road area

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A public hearing on Monday discussed a possible large housing development in the Pike Road area.

During the public hearing, Montgomery-based engineers and architecture firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood presented a proposal for the development which is located near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Road. Developers have asked the town council and commission to sign off rezoning the area from agricultural property to a planned 1,276 housing development.

The area is located near the recently announced Pike Road Schools’ new high school campus. According to the school board, the campus would be located across from Woodland United Methodist Church and is planned to be completed by 2025.

The housing development is expected to also include a green space and nature trails.

Applications for the development are due in May. After they are submitted, the planning commission will make a recommendation to the town council regarding the proposed zoning change.

