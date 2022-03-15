Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen charged with capital murder is free after a judge granted him bail.

Jerimiah Walker, 17, of Montgomery, is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr. in the 3100 block of Texas Street on Jan. 22. Court documents state Walker shot Hand in front of Hand’s 2-year-old child.

The records state it was shooting Hand in front of the child that warranted the capital charge.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

District Judge Monet Gaines granted Walker a bail amount of $500,000 on Feb. 25. That bail was later paid, freeing Walker.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said it is within a judge’s discretion to give a bail amount in capital cases. Bailey said he disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“I am totally against someone charged with capital murder getting a bond. For example, this defendant who was being held without bail for committing one of the most violent, reprehensible crimes in our city’s history is now walking the streets of Montgomery,” Bailey said. “We strenuously objected in this hearing to him being released and he was released anyway.”

The bail conditions stipulate that Walker may not engage in any criminal offense, leave the county or state with the court’s permission, take educational classes for his GED, and obey a conditional curfew, among other requirements.

Our sister station WLOX reports that Hand’s wife is former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.