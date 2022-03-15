River-proximate park coming to North Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new river-proximate park is coming to the area of north Montgomery, city officials announced Monday.

The new trailhead and three-block linear park are in the process of being developed along Shady Street at the site of the old Billingslea School, the city said.

The development is part of the recommendations made in the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

“We’re enhancing the quality of place by developing unique parkland in flood-prone and contiguous forest surrounding Montgomery,” the city said. “Not only that, but we’re doing so with native tree species like these young bald cypress trees.”

The ultimate goal, the city says, is to connect this park to the Riverfront Trail and add a new greenway in Montgomery.

According to Open Data Montgomery, the park will feature a walking trail surrounded by native landscaping a short distance east of the Alabama River. There will be flowering plants throughout the park to encourage pollinators and special attention to the many birds, like osprey, swifts and large raptors that make their home there or visit seasonally.

The walking trail will eventually connect to Riverfront Park and greenway pedestrian trail.

For more information on the park or the city’s other developments, visit this link.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.