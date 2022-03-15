Advertise
River-proximate park coming to North Montgomery

Riverfront Greenway Trail Extension North: From Cypress Inlet to Shady Street Trailhead Park.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new river-proximate park is coming to the area of north Montgomery, city officials announced Monday.

The new trailhead and three-block linear park are in the process of being developed along Shady Street at the site of the old Billingslea School, the city said.

The development is part of the recommendations made in the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

“We’re enhancing the quality of place by developing unique parkland in flood-prone and contiguous forest surrounding Montgomery,” the city said. “Not only that, but we’re doing so with native tree species like these young bald cypress trees.”

The ultimate goal, the city says, is to connect this park to the Riverfront Trail and add a new greenway in Montgomery.

According to Open Data Montgomery, the park will feature a walking trail surrounded by native landscaping a short distance east of the Alabama River. There will be flowering plants throughout the park to encourage pollinators and special attention to the many birds, like osprey, swifts and large raptors that make their home there or visit seasonally.

The walking trail will eventually connect to Riverfront Park and greenway pedestrian trail.

For more information on the park or the city’s other developments, visit this link.

