Soaker today, scattered activity tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain coverage ramps up through the morning from west to east as an area of low pressure pushes through. Rain will be widespread from late this morning through the evening. Some thunder and heavy rainfall will be possible.

It will be a breezy day as well. Sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts of 20-25 mph are likely throughout the day.

Rain coverage will be high today, low tomorrow and high again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will break apart tonight, but some showers are still expected. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday as an upper-level low sits over the region. Wednesday’s rain coverage will be much lower than today’s around 40%. Temperatures will hit the mid-60s today and the upper 60s tomorrow.

Some hail will be possible with any mature storms Wednesday, but that would be isolated at best. If we see hail it will mainly be smaller in size, but a few quarter size stones will be possible. That’s why there is a level 1-of-5 risk of severe weather in place for some of us.

A level 1-of-5 risk for severe weather exists Wednesday for isolated large hail to quarter size. (WSFA 12 News)

A brief lull in rain arrives Thursday. Sun and clouds will boost temperatures into the 70s for a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day. Then comes our second system of the week for Friday...

That one will bring a good coverage of rain and some thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Friday evening.

The chance for severe weather has increased with system with a low threat in place now. Risks include strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and a couple of tornadoes. We will update this threat as necessary.

Total rain this week will amount to 1-3". (WSFA 12 News)

Things will then dry out for the weekend with high pressure returning to the Deep South. Not only will we be dry, but there will be a good deal of sunshine this weekend with temperatures on either side of 70 degrees -- near or just below average for this time of year.

Yet another weather maker will impact Central Alabama once we push into the middle of next week. That one bears watching for a severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted the western half of our area as having a risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures fluctuate a bit. (WSFA 12 News)

