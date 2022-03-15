Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Some students injured when school bus overturns in Randolph County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Breaking news out of Randolph County where a school bus has overturned injuring some students, according to a Facebook post by Wadley High School.

According to the post, students who were injured have been transported to Tanner in Wedowee.

The bus overturned coming from the Career Tech Center on Highway 33 outside Wadley, according to school leaders.

School officials said, “Everyone seems okay.”

123movies
how to copy and paste google maps
Wadley High School Facebook post
Wadley High School Facebook post(Wadley High School)

We will update this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday announced the 25 organizations that will share in...
25 non-profits share $317K in grants raised from Alabama National Fair
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man, juvenile charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting