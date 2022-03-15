Advertise
Tim Tebow will serve as Grand Marshal for Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tim Tebow will serve as Grand Marshal for the 12th anniversary of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, according to Barber Motorsports Park and ZOOM Motorsports.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix will be held April 29 – May 1 in Birmingham.

Tim Tebow played quarterback at the University of Florida from 2006 – 2009 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

“We are honored to have sports icon Tim Tebow as our Grand Marshal for the 12th anniversary of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst,” said George Dennis, president of ZOOM Motorsports, the exclusive event promoter of Barber Motorsports Park. “Tebow’s charisma and notoriety will add to the excitement of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.”

Additionally, Tebow is a New York Times Bestselling author and philanthropist through his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Tebow’s duties as Grand Marshal of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama will include announcing the widely recognized pre-race command, “Start your engines!” to kick-off Sunday’s race.

