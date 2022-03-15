Toddler’s grandparents speak out over grandson’s murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The loss of a child would break any parent’s heart, but the shooting death of a 2-year-old Tuscaloosa boy has all but crushed his grandparents’ hearts. The child was one of two victims shot and killed in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

Randy Jones could hardly get the words out over the anguish of losing his oldest grandchild Ashton Jones. Little Ashton had just turned two in January.

Linda and Randy Jones were inconsolable, questioning why this had to happen, a question they may never get an answer to.

Unspeakable pain, unimaginable grief.

“What I am thinking about is why is y’all drive through here and shoot up a two year old and never did nothing to nobody?” said Linda Jones.

2-year-old boy killed in shooting. (Source: Linda Jones)

The family says Ashton was on his tricycle in front of their home Sunday afternoon when someone drove by and fired several rounds, killing 25-year-old Marcus Winston, Junior, who was standing nearby. Another round struck Ashton in the head, according to Linda Jones.

“I want some justice for my grandbaby,” Randy Jones said through the tears.

“I want some justice for him,” echoed Linda Jones.

Ashton and Marcus Winston were not related.

Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said 19-year-old Tyrese Laquon Bell and a person under 18 were charged in the case. Kennedy said Bell was charged with two counts of Murder and he said those charges could be upgraded. Late Monday night a second subject was taken into custody. Probable cause was found to charge the person with Capital Murder.

Authorities said they were looking for three people they considered ‘persons of interest’ and they have located two of them, including Bell and a female who they determined was not involved in the case. Officers are still looking for Deantwone Dante Long (aka Lil 30).

Bullet holes could be found on the brick wall of the Jones’ family home.

“That’s where my grandbaby was,” Randy Jones said as he pointed towards their home.

The ‘whys’ behind it all are murky. Investigators said there is no clear motive for now, and that leaves Linda and Randy Jones even more confused, beyond angry on who would do such a thing.

“And killed him. That was stupid,” said Linda Jones.

2-year-old boy killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting. (Source: Linda Jones)

The family says Ashton was happy, always smiling and there was never a dull moment with him, a life to look forward to. Instead of spending part of his future with Ashton, his loved ones are now planning his funeral.

