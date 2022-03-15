Advertise
Troy to play Alabama in first found of WNIT

Troy will play Alabama in the first round of the WNIT.
Troy will play Alabama in the first round of the WNIT.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello and Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - They Troy woman’s basketball team found out who they will play in the first round of the WNIT.

Troy will get the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round. The game tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Trojans earned their bid to the WNIT as the Sun Belt’s automatic qualifier.

Troy says this marks the second time in program history that the Trojans will host a postseason matchup, They first was when they welcomed UAB into Trojan Arena for the first round of the WNIT in the 2018-19 season.

“I’m ecstatic that our fans will have another opportunity to see our women’s team in action at Trojan Arena where we’re 35-3 the last three seasons. Our women’s basketball team and fans have truly made Trojan Arena one of the best home court advantages in the country,” said Troy athletics director Brent Jones

The Trojans enter this week’s WNIT with 24 victories. If they win the opening round, Troy will tie the single-season program wins record, which saw 25 victories in the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

