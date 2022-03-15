Advertise
‘Women in Blue’ campaign focuses on colon cancer awareness month

The "Women in Blue" campaign promotes Colon Cancer awareness.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and the Cancer Wellness Foundation’s Women in Blue Campaign is underway.

Colon Cancer is the 2nd most commonly occurring cancer in women; it’s the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. About 140-thousand Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer every year. This year, it’s expected to cause more than 52,000 deaths.

There are currently more than one million cancer survivors in the united states. However, screening is one of the most preventable and treatable diseases. It’s recommended everyone over 50 be screened, but if you have a family history of the disease, you may need to be screened earlier.

Eighteen women in the area are committed to wearing blue every day of the month and raising money for cancer patients in the river region. WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts is one of those women this year. Support her campaign at https://bit.ly/3IqKjMi.

President Bill Clinton dedicated March to National Colon Cancer Awareness Month in 2000.

