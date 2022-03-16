Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The deputy who is in critical condition is 35 years old and served in the military and the National Guard, Troyer said. His family, including his wife, is at his side in the hospital. He also has a 4-year-old child, KIRO reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
Keith Lankford will be the new superintendent for Pike Road Schools.
Alexander City superintendent to lead Pike Road Schools
5 finalists for new MPS superintendent announced
Finalists for new MPS superintendent announced
Finalists for new MPS superintendent announced