Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Arrest made in Tuesday night Tuskegee homicide

The Tuskegee Police Department has confirmed an arrest in connection to a Tuesday night...
The Tuskegee Police Department has confirmed an arrest in connection to a Tuesday night homicide investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has confirmed an arrest in connection to a Tuesday night homicide investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Yancey Circle shortly before 9:45 p.m. on reports that a body had been found. Investigators located the victim, who has since been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Simmons.

Investigators later identified 35-year-old James Macon as a suspect in the case and arrested him a short distance from the scene without incident.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear.

The Tuskegee Police Department asked for anyone with information on the case to call 334-439-7709 (extension 16) to speak to someone in the investigation division. Tips can also be made by calling the Secret Witness Line at 334-439-2536 (extension 24).

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Latest News

Social Justice Week at Lanier High School
Social Justice Week at Lanier High School
Black Belt Unincorporated Waste Water Program
Black Belt Unincorporated Waste Water Program
The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega at Troy University on the fifth day of their 128.3 mile Walk...
Troy fraternity finishes 2022 Walk Hard trek with record donations
Gov. Ivey speaks at Montgomery Chamber's Alabama update breakfast
Gov. Ivey speaks at Montgomery Chamber's Alabama update breakfast