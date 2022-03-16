Arrest made in Tuesday night Tuskegee homicide

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has confirmed an arrest in connection to a Tuesday night homicide investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Yancey Circle shortly before 9:45 p.m. on reports that a body had been found. Investigators located the victim, who has since been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Simmons.

Investigators later identified 35-year-old James Macon as a suspect in the case and arrested him a short distance from the scene without incident.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear.

The Tuskegee Police Department asked for anyone with information on the case to call 334-439-7709 (extension 16) to speak to someone in the investigation division. Tips can also be made by calling the Secret Witness Line at 334-439-2536 (extension 24).

