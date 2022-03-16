Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three years after locating in Phenix City, an auto manufacturer is planning a $23 million expansion of its operations.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe along with city council voted to approve an incentive package for Daechang Seat Corp. The company, currently located on Fontaine Road, has purchased property to construct a new facility on 22 acres in the Phenix Industrial Park.

“We’re thankful for the continued partnership that we have with DSC, and we’re excited to work alongside them in this expansion project,” said Mayor Lowe. “This continues to show that we are moving in the right direction and is evidence that Phenix City is a great place to do business.”

Established in 1979, Daechang Seat Corp. has become one of the largest seat frame producers worldwide.

“I am very pleased to be able to work with the Mayor of Phenix City, Alabama and local citizens,” said Mark Kim, DSC general manager. “DSC is a car seat manufacturing supplier that currently has 24 factories worldwide. In addition, we are the first cooperative company with Hyundai and Kia. We are very excited to expand our company in Phenix City, as DSC will continue to work with Phenix City to create better opportunities and jobs. DSC has grown a lot, but I believe it can grow even further through expansion projects.”

The project is expected to create an additional 300 jobs over the next three years.

Construction will begin immediately with operational plans projected for the first quarter of 2023.

