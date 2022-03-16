Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal

The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct.(Brian Cassella | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An appeals court has ordered that Jussie Smollett be released from jail during the appeal of his conviction on charges that he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct.

The sentence stems from a 2019 incident in which the Black and gay actor reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

An investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show “Empire” to stage the attack. The special prosecutor’s office had opposed the motion, calling it illogical.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Latest News

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies
The Tuskegee Police Department has confirmed an arrest in connection to a Tuesday night...
Arrest made in Tuesday night Tuskegee homicide
Social Justice Week at Lanier High School
Social Justice Week at Lanier High School
Black Belt Unincorporated Waste Water Program
Black Belt Unincorporated Waste Water Program
The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega at Troy University on the fifth day of their 128.3 mile Walk...
Troy fraternity finishes 2022 Walk Hard trek with record donations