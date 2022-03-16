Five injured in Ozark shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least two people are being questioned for a shooting earlier tonight on a busy highway in Ozark.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward says five people were injured after shots were fired into their vehicle on Andrews Avenue near US 231 . Ward says it happened about 5:20 p.m. in front of the Ozark McDonald’s.

Units responded to call of two vehicles involved in a shooting. All five injured, all in one vehicle, were taken to Dale Medical Center according to Ward. He says the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The second vehicle was found a short time later in the Noah Circle area according to Ward. The vehicle had been abandoned.

