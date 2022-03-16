Advertise
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to serious flooding situations in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Rescue crews were called to several locations in the Birmingham area to help drivers stuck in high water.

One driver on University Boulevard near St. Vincent’s Hospital was helped out of her car by a WBRC FOX6 News photographer. Vincent Parker noticed the woman needed help getting out of her car and he waded out to help pull her out of the car window.

Both of them are okay.

Parts of 21st Street South flooded quickly along with University Boulevard, Clairmont Avenue and other places in south Birmingham.

Several cars were underwater.

Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham

We’ll update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

