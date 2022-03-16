Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

House approves budget with state worker raise

The Alabama House has passed the general fund budget. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a record general fund budget that includes a 4% pay raise for state employees.

Representatives on Tuesday approved the spending plan without any dissenting votes.

The budget now goes to a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate versions.

The spending plan includes money for two new mental health crisis centers.

The Alabama Medicaid Agency is getting funding to provide 12 months of postpartum care to new mothers. Medicaid pays for about half of all deliveries in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is now charged with murder for a March 11, 2022...
Charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies
Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10.
Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery
A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Montgomery police said.
Court records reveal details of Montgomery shooting
One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend shooting that turned into a...
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

A rally was held in the Statehouse Tuesday afternoon where advocates voiced their support for a...
Advocates rally against Alabama’s tax on groceries
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would ban “divisive concepts” in...
Committee advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill without debate
Barry Moore (Source: WSFA)
Alabama lawmaker joins lawsuit against CDC over mask mandate on commercial airlines
A new bill working its way through the Alabama Legislature will make it harder for a convicted...
Alabama lawmakers take aim at violent gun crimes with new bill