Incident causing delays, I-65 SB near Clay Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident is causing heavy delays for commuters on Interstate 65 southbound near Clay Street.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is causing significant delays. Law enforcement officials are on the scene working to help traffic.

Initially, ALDOT cameras showed a vehicle that appeared to have been stalled in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle has since been moved to the right shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.