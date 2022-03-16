Advertise
Incident causing delays, I-65 SB near Clay Street

An incident is causing heavy delays for commuters on Interstate 65 southbound near Clay Street.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident is causing heavy delays for commuters on Interstate 65 southbound near Clay Street.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is causing significant delays. Law enforcement officials are on the scene working to help traffic.

Initially, ALDOT cameras showed a vehicle that appeared to have been stalled in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle has since been moved to the right shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.

