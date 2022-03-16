James: Repeal 2019 gas tax increase, sales tax on food

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama gubernatorial challenger Tim James is calling for a repeal of the state’s 2019 gas tax increase as well as an end on the state’s sales tax on groceries.

James proposed sweeping tax cuts during a press conference Wednesday. He is one of several candidates challenging Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican primary this May.

James says families are hurting from soaring prices and need relief. He is calling for a repeal of the 10-cent-per gallon fuel tax.

Ivey blames rising prices on President Joe Biden’s policies.

A spokesman for Ivey’s campaign says Ivey has a proven record while other candidates talk.

