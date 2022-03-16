Advertise
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge

According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.(Source: Chambers County Detention Facility)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett teacher is behind bars and facing a child abuse charge.

Tuesday, Valley police arrested 30-year-old Valerie Lynn Whitehead, of Valley, after allegations of abuse were made during a Children’s Advocacy Center interview.

According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.

Authorities say no further information will be release since the victim is a minor.

