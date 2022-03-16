Lowndes County residents to get help with wastewater problems

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, several organizations will assist residents living in unincorporated areas of Lowndes County who are experiencing persistent wastewater problems.

It’s estimated about 30% of the county’s population lives below the poverty line and without access to clean water.

The Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program, or BBUWP, was launched by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Volunteer plumbers, electricians, and other workers will gather to kick off their work project at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville. These volunteers are associated with a group which has come from as far away as New York, Ohio and Ireland, as well as Birmingham and Montgomery, to assist.

“We work with plumbers and other skilled trades people. We’re looking at the fittings and the fixtures in the home that reduce the volume of wastewater going out into the septic system. So when a new septic system has been installed, there’s high efficiency plumbing fixtures and the system is working well,” said Sean Kearney, managing director of the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation.

BBUWP has partnered with IWSH and IAPMO so that participants on the BBUWP program will have access to needed repairs in their homes.

“We try to bring in all the best learning and an expertise from the international stage into this process. And we just hope that we can inspire people to get involved in a program like this. We can raise awareness around the needs of residents who shouldn’t be living this way in 2022. In this country, it shouldn’t be happening and we need to do something about that. And plumbers and the plumbing profession can do something about it and can help the the excellent work of programs like the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program,” said Kearney.

The group will be working on five homes this week to kick off the project.

Information about the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program is available here.

