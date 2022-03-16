Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has convicted a man in his wife’s murder, Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson said.

The jury on Wednesday found Willie Reeves guilty of the murder of 52-year-old Andrea Reeves, Robinson said.

The shooting happened in May 2019. Deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Lucky Town Loop. When they arrived, deputies were told a woman was found dead inside the master bedroom. Andrea Reeves had been shot once in the head with a rifle.

“Willie Reeves was convicted of murdering his wife after she confronted him about having an affair. He shot her in the head with a .223 rifle,” Robinson said. “I am proud of the hard work done by the ECSO and I appraise the support and encouragement given to us by the family of the victim. They helped motivate us to tirelessly pursue justice for their loved one. We will be ready for sentencing. We will attempt to put Willie in prison for as long as we possibly can for this evil, cold-blooded act of domestic violence. "

Willie Reeves is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.

