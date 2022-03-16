Advertise
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s headquarters Tuesday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s headquarters Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and fire medics responded to the 600 block of Madison Avenue on reports of a person having been shot around 7:50 p.m.

The man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation has since confirmed that while the victim was found on Madison Avenue, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Ripley Street.

MPD headquarters is located at 320 North Ripley St. The scenes are less than a half mile from each other.

Neither a suspect nor motive was immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

