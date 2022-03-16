Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County

Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is underway Tuesday night after a 14-year-old girl was abducted in Colbert County.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the abduction happened in the Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee around 6 p.m. Several agencies are assisting the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a white male in his 50′s. Sheriff Williamson says the suspect is wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and white tennis shoes. The suspect may be very muddy and have scratches and abrasions from being in the woods, according to the Colbert County EMA. The suspect was seen in Western Colbert County.

WAFF 48 is told the 14-year-old girl was in her front yard, while her parents were inside their home when she was dragged into the woods by the man. Her parents heard her scream, but fortunately, she was able to escape and make it back to safety.

“We need this man caught,” said Sheriff Williamson.

Cherokee Police Department, Muscle Shoals Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the search tonight.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

A couple instances of large hail are possible today.
Watching a few severe weather threats
Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working on a second death...
Tuskegee police open second death investigation in less than a week
The investment will initially create 50 new jobs.
Bottling company to invest $112M in new Opelika production facility
YMCA holding youth summer camp sign up Saturday
YMCA holding youth summer camp sign up Saturday
YMCA holding summer camp sign-up
YMCA holding summer camp sign-up