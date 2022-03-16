Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is underway Tuesday night after a 14-year-old girl was abducted in Colbert County.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the abduction happened in the Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee around 6 p.m. Several agencies are assisting the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a white male in his 50′s. Sheriff Williamson says the suspect is wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and white tennis shoes. The suspect may be very muddy and have scratches and abrasions from being in the woods, according to the Colbert County EMA. The suspect was seen in Western Colbert County.

WAFF 48 is told the 14-year-old girl was in her front yard, while her parents were inside their home when she was dragged into the woods by the man. Her parents heard her scream, but fortunately, she was able to escape and make it back to safety.

“We need this man caught,” said Sheriff Williamson.

Cherokee Police Department, Muscle Shoals Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the search tonight.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.

